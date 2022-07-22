iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 7.2% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $39,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $236.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

