iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,253,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,308,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock opened at $224.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.35. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.