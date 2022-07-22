iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Raised by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $20,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $144.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.51. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

