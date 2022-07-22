iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,008 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.08 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.91.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

