iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1,258.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,187,247,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $400.03. 201,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411,396. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.56.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

