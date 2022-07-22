iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $63.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $87.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88.

