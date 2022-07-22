iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Stock Position Decreased by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $223.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.48 and a 200-day moving average of $244.38. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

