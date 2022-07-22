iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $24.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75.

