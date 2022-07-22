Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.71

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.71 and traded as low as $1.13. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 15,546 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Iveda Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Iveda Solutions Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution.

Featured Stories

