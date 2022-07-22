J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $9.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $171.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.22. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

