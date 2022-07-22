Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.11.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $198.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.87. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.