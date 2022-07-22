Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,007 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 558,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.