Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 61,063 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 196,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 112,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

Shares of SKT stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 363.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

