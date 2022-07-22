Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys 986 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Belden by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Belden by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,932,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BDC opened at $63.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.66.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDC. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

