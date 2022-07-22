Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 29,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

