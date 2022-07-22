Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Banner worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.99. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $66.79.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

