Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,771 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $439,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after buying an additional 334,689 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 68,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,628,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Health Systems

In related news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 261,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,850.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $553.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.95. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CYH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 target price on Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

