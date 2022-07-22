Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Capitol Federal Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 97.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 171,558 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 35.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.42. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.