Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Centennial Resource Development Stock Performance

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 5.10. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $347.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

