Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Sinclair Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $22.96 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $33.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $2.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

