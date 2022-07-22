Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,195,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,317,000 after purchasing an additional 163,380 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,808,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,752,000 after purchasing an additional 874,243 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of News by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,654,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,385 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,524 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $16.83 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWSA. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

