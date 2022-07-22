Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,468 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,468 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGY opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

