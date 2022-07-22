Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.43. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.51. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

