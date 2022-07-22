Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Micro Focus International plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Micro Focus International in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Micro Focus International’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Micro Focus International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Micro Focus International Trading Up 1.4 %

Micro Focus International Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micro Focus International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

