JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 98 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $993,440,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $150.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.77.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

