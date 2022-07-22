JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,708,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $115.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

