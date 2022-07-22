JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 74 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,818,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $156.83 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

