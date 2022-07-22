JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 75,813 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 4,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.75. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

