JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 77,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

