JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $167,161,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Guggenheim raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $61.36 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $266.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

