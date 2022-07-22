JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,419 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

