John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.
John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance
NYSE WLY opened at $47.93 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 53.05%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
See Also
