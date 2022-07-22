John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE WLY opened at $47.93 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 53.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

In related news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $146,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

