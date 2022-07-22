Joseph R. Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $186,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Yelp stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 42,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,535. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $43.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Yelp’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YELP. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

