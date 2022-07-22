JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,759,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,096,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,931,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,085,000 after purchasing an additional 488,474 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787,982 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25.

