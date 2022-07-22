Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 68 to CHF 65 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Societe Generale raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 61 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $9.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.