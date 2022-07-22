K21 (K21) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

K21 (K21) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. K21 has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $76,286.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,645.47 or 0.99997267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,540,067 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

K21 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

