Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI) Insider Acquires A$111,806.34 in Stock

Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI – Get Rating) insider Phillip Coulson purchased 4,861,145 shares of Kairos Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$111,806.34 ($76,058.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Kairos Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration company in Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, nickel, and lithium properties. Its flagship project is the Pilbara gold project, which includes the Mt York deposit covering an area of 1,547 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region.

