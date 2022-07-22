Kalata (KALA) Price Tops $0.0009

Kalata (KALA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, Kalata has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a total market cap of $32,359.08 and $731.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015763 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032932 BTC.
About Kalata
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Buying and Selling Kalata
