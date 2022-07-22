KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBCSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KBC Group from €69.00 ($69.70) to €64.00 ($64.65) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($79.80) to €75.00 ($75.76) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($78.79) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by $2.59. KBC Group had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $2.7804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

