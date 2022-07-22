KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target Lowered to €63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($73.74) to €63.00 ($63.64) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KBCSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($78.79) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €69.00 ($69.70) to €64.00 ($64.65) in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($79.80) to €75.00 ($75.76) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. 57,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. KBC Group has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $49.43.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

