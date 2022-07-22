KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target Lowered to €63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($73.74) to €63.00 ($63.64) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KBCSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($78.79) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €69.00 ($69.70) to €64.00 ($64.65) in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($79.80) to €75.00 ($75.76) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.48.

KBC Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. 57,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. KBC Group has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $49.43.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

