KBR (NYSE:KBR) Given a $66.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered KBR from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Trading Up 1.6 %

KBR stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. KBR has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.00%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,100 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,387.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,100 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in KBR by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.