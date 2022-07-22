Kcash Price Reaches $0.0011 (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, Kcash has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Kcash has a total market cap of $476,382.54 and approximately $26,299.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kcash alerts:

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded down 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Kcash Coin Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.