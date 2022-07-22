Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $14.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Ellington Financial stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $946.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.81. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth $546,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $147,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 117,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 124.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,255,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 696,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.