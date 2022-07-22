Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Cut by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Kellogg by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $75.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.22.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

