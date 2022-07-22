KeyCorp Boosts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $75.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.06.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 72.98%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

