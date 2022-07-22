KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westlake in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.81. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $22.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WLK. Bank of America decreased their target price on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.45.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $92.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.70. Westlake has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,260 shares of company stock worth $9,706,190. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.09%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

