KeyCorp Lowers Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $325.00

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Danaher (NYSE:DHRGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.23.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $279.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.50. The company has a market cap of $203.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 916.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.