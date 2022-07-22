KeyCorp Lowers Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $325.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.23.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $279.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.50. The company has a market cap of $203.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 916.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

