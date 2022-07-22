Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Keyera from C$36.50 to C$34.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.08.

Keyera Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$31.32 on Thursday. Keyera has a one year low of C$26.34 and a one year high of C$35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.03.

Keyera Announces Dividend

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9058412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.69%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

