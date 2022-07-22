Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Holdings Raised by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Kilroy Realty worth $20,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $53.05. 11,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 134.19%.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

