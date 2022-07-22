Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at UBS Group to $136.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.71.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.40. 1,255,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,414. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.97.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

